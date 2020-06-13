PM Modi, Amit Shah, others wish Piyush Goyal on his 56th birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and others wished Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday. Goyal, the Minister of Railways, turned 56 years today.
Taking to Twitter, Narendra Modi wrote: "Birthday greetings to my energetic Cabinet colleague Shri @PiyushGoyal Ji. He’s at the forefront of modernising our railways network. He is also making an effective contribution towards boosting commerce and enterprise in India. Praying for his long and healthy life."
Home Minister Amit Shah while wishing Piyush Goyal said that he is playing a significant role in transforming India’s rail infrastructure. "Warm birthday greetings to my cabinet colleague, Shri @PiyushGoyal ji. He is playing a significant role in transforming India’s rail infrastructure. His commitment to serve people in various responsibilities he held is truly remarkable. May he lead a long and healthy life," Amit Shah tweeted.
Rajnath Singh also wished Goyal on his 56th birthday. "Greetings and warm wishes to @PiyushGoyal ji on his birthday. He is working tirelessly to change the face of the Indian Railways and strengthen our nation’s capabilities for trade and commerce. May he be blessed with good health and a long life in service to the nation," Rajnath Singh said in a tweet.
Even, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP's National President JP Nadda, Sambit Patra, and other wished Piyush Goyal on his 56th birthday.
Here's what they said:
Piyush Goyal, a chartered accountant (CA) by profession, came into politics as a member of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), much earlier in life. He held various positions in the party and was part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's core team which oversaw his campaign during 2014 Lok Sabha elections.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)