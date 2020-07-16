PM Modi, Amit Shah, others condole death of spiritual leader Purushottampriyadasji Swamishree Maharaj who died of COVID-19

The head of one of the divisions of Swaminarayan sect, which has its temple in Maninagar area in Gujarat, died on Thursday due to novel coronavirus. He was 78.

Purushottampriyadasji Swamishree Maharaj, head of the 'Maninagar Shree Swaminarayan Gadi Sansthan', breathed his last at a private hospital early Thursday morning, a statement by the temple said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over his demise. "Acharya Shree Purushottampriyadasji Swamishree Maharaj was blessed with immense wisdom. His emphasis on community service, education and women empowerment will always be remembered. I will never forget my many interactions with him. Om Shanti," the prime minister tweeted.