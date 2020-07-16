PM Modi, Amit Shah, others condole death of spiritual leader Purushottampriyadasji Swamishree Maharaj who died of COVID-19

The head of one of the divisions of Swaminarayan sect, which has its temple in Maninagar area in Gujarat, died on Thursday due to novel coronavirus. He was 78.
Purushottampriyadasji Swamishree Maharaj, head of the 'Maninagar Shree Swaminarayan Gadi Sansthan', breathed his last at a private hospital early Thursday morning, a statement by the temple said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over his demise. "Acharya Shree Purushottampriyadasji Swamishree Maharaj was blessed with immense wisdom. His emphasis on community service, education and women empowerment will always be remembered. I will never forget my many interactions with him. Om Shanti," the prime minister tweeted.
"We will always remember Acharya Shree Purushottampriyadasji Swamishree Maharaj for his noble service to society. He worked hard to alleviate human suffering and further compassion. He will be remembered by countless people, not only in India but globally," Modi said in another tweet.
Many took to Twitter and condoled the death of spiritual leader of the Shree Swaminarayan Gadi Sansthan, Purushottampriyadasji Swamishree.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed grief over his demise. "Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of Acharya Shree Purushottampriyadasji Swamishree Maharaj ji. A revered saint who blessed and enlightened millions of lives. His divine teachings & selfless contribution towards the welfare of society has no parallels," he said.
Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan took to Twitter and condoled the death of spiritual leader. "Pained at the pasing away of his divine holiness Shri Purushottampriyadasji Swamishree Maharaj ji. He was a revered spiritual leader and an ardent advocate of peace. An embodiment of compassion, his noble works of social & community welfare will be remembered forever. Om Shanti!"
