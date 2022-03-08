PM Modi addresses virtual seminar on International Women's Day in Kutch; see highlights here

As the world celebrates International Women's Day, Indian prime minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed a seminar in Gujarat's Kutch through a video conference to celebrate the day.

PM Modi greeted all the women on the occasion of International Women's Day and said that the land of Kutch has been a symbol of Nari Shakti for centuries.

As the event was being held in a border village, the Prime Minister recalled the contribution of women area in the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

"In the war of 1971, our airfield in Bhuj was destroyed by enemies; then the women of Kutch made an airstrip overnight without caring about their lives, for the convenience of the Indian Army's fight. It's historic," Modi said.

The Prime Minister informed that the Government has increased maternity leave from 12 weeks to 26 weeks adding that the laws for the safety of women in the workplace have been made more strict. He further said that there has also been a provision for the death penalty for heinous crimes like rape.

"We increased maternity leave from 12 weeks to 26 weeks. We have made strict laws for the safety of women in workplace. Govt is also trying to raise the age of marriage of daughters to 21 years," PM said.

The Prime Minister said the government is also giving them financial help so that women can move forward, fulfil their dreams, and start work of their own. “More than 80 per cent of the loans under 'Standup India' are in the name of women. About 70 per cent loans have been given to our sisters and daughters under Mudra Yojana” he said

Modi also stressed the role of women in Beti Bachao Beti Padhao. The country is promoting greater roles for daughters in the armed forces, admission of girls in Sainik Schools has started, the PM said.

"You have a big role in 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao'; to encourage girls. Govt is starting a new drive, to celebrate girls' admission to schools, said Modi.

The PM said that most of the local products in India are produced by women because they have the power in their hands. The PM urged people to encourage 'Made in India' products.

"The power of most local products is in the hands of women. Therefore, you must encourage people to use local products in your awareness campaigns. Don't stick to Diwali oil lamps when I say local, use other products also," the PM said.

The prime minister said that 'Vocal for Local' has become a big topic related to the economy, but it has a lot to do with women's empowerment.

"Looking at the condition worldwide, only a country that stands on its own can survive in this world. A country surviving with imports can do nothing. Therefore, 'Vocal for Local' has become a big topic related to economy, but it has a lot to do with women's empowerment," ANI quoted saying PM Modi.

(with ANI inputs)

