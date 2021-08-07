PM ensured pace of development continues even during pandemic: Amit Shah

Ahmedabad

India did not let the pace of development slow down even during the pandemic that affected the entire world, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday and added that the country has won the fight against coronavirus.

"When the wheel of development came to a halt across the world, in India, under the leadership of Narendra Modi, the pace of development continued. We fought strongly against coronavirus and even won the fight, and at the same time, carried on with the development," the Union home minister said in his address delivered virtually to mark the completion of Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani's five years in office, which is being celebrated as 'Vikas Divas'.

Shah also virtually inaugurated and laid foundation stones of projects collectively worth Rs 5,300 crore.