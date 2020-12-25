PM attacks WB CM, Mamata hits back saying it is BJP’s malicious campaign

Kolkata: The battle of words over the ‘farm bill’ continued between the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal and the BJP.

With the Assembly is scheduled to take place in April-May next year, the political slugfest between the ruling and the main opposition parties intensified on Friday as the Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his interactive session with the farmers across the country, directly attacked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and claimed that the ideologies of Banerjee led to the doom of West Bengal.

Countering the attack, Mamata Banerjee said that the Prime Minister had said half truth and also that the BJP led Central government had done nothing for West Bengal.

“They (Central government) are yet to release even a portion of the 85,000 crore rupees of outstanding dues that includes unpaid GST (Goods and Services Tax) dues of 8,000 crore rupees,” claimed Banerjee.

The TMC supremo also alleged that the Prime Minister, instead of proactively addressing the problems of the farmers, is just showing apparent concern.

“While he publicly claimed his intention to help farmers of WB through his PM Kisan Yojana and alleges non-cooperation of the state government, the fact is that he is trying to mislead the people with half-truth and distorted facts. Instead of addressing the problem actively, he is just showing apparent concerns through televised videos,” mentioned Banerjee.

Taking further potshot at Modi for questioning her ideologies, Banerjee said, “Questions on my ideology and commitment to the people of Bengal are being raised, let me remind you that my ideology is consistent with the vision of founding fathers of this country, and I have wholeheartedly served the people of WB with the right intent, efforts, and with everything I have. For me, the people of the state are my family.”

Earlier this day, in the nationwide address, Modi wondered why there were agitations in Bengal against the farm bills and yet no protests were seen against the TMC government’s decision to not implement the PM-KISAN scheme, in which 6,000 rupees a year is provided to small and marginal farmers directly in their bank accounts.

“More than Rs18,000 crore have been directly deposited in the accounts of farmers; no middlemen, no commissions. But the 70 lakh farmers of West Bengal have been deprived of the benefits of the Centre’s schemes. Bengal is the only state which is not allowing benefits of the schemes to reach the farmers,” claimed the PM.

Modi also slammed other opposition parties in West Bengal for not raising their voice against TMC’s objection to implement KISAN scheme.