Plea filed in Delhi HC seeking to debar poll campaigners who repeatedly forego masks

A petition has been moved in the Delhi High Court seeking direction to the Central Government and Election Commission of India to debar campaigners and candidates from campaigning in the election if they repeatedly violate the mandatory guideline for wearing masks.

Petitioner Vikram Singh, who was the Director General (Police) of Uttar Pradesh, stated that there are many instances wherein campaigners and their supporters are not wearing masks while campaigning for the elections slated to be held in various states.

The petition is likely to come up for hearing on March 22, according to Advocate Gaurav Pathak, the counsel for the petitioner.

The Petitioner requested a direction to the Election Commission to debar such campaigners and candidates from campaigning in the election either permanently or for a stipulated, sufficiently long period.

"Every person has the fundamental right to life, which is being impacted by political leaders, campaigners and candidates not wearing the masks during the election process. Once the Election Commission has mandated the compulsory wearing of masks, it is duty bound to ensure strict compliance of the same," the petition stated.

The petitioner said that Covid-19 cases, in all areas, including the States where Assembly Elections are scheduled, are on the rise. He sent a representation to the Centre and the Election Commission of India on March 11, but has not received any reply.

"The election rallies are attended by thousands of persons, even a single Covid positive person can cause the event to become a super spreader. The Election Commission has issued the necessary directive, but is failing to implement the same," the plea added.