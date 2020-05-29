Pinjra Tod activist and JNU student Natasha Narwal arrested under UAPA over 'conspiracy case' associated with Delhi riots

A few days ago two members of women rights group Pinjra Tod -- Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita -- were arrested over alleged involvement in the north-east Delhi riots early this year.
Now, on Friday night, Natasha Narwal was arrested by the Delhi Police's special cell under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for alleged conspiracy in the northeast Delhi riots. This comes a day after Narwal and Kalita were sent to Delhi's Mandoli jail over the other probe. The duo have been remanded in judicial custody till June 11.
"We had enough evidence against Natasha Narwal i'n connection with a conspiracy case associated with the northeast Delhi riots that is being investigated by the special cell. So, we have formally arrested her with the permission from the court," said a senior police officer who did not wish to be identified told news agency PTI.
While the Pinjra Tod had not made any comment on this latest development, their Twitter feed bears posters demaning that the two women be freed.
"End the repression of democratic voices, peaceful protestors! Release all Anti-CAA activists and political prisoners! Resist the state's clampdown on dissent! Release Natasha Narwal!" proclaims one such poster.
In recent times, several other students have been arrested in connection with the violence in Delhi. Alongside Narwal and Kalita, Jamia Millia Islamia students Asif Iqbal Tanha and Gulfisha Khatoon, Jamia Coordination Committee members Safoora Zargar and Meeran Haider have also been booked under the UAPA.
(With inputs from PTI)
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)