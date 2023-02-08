PIL in SC against 'Pen Monument' to honour DMK supremo Karunanidhi

Screengrab of the video showing the proposed Pen Monument 360 meters inside the sea. |

New Delhi: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the Tamil Nadu government's decision to construct a 134 feet tall "Pen Monument" in honor of former Chief Minister and DMK supremo Karunanidhi at the Marina Beach.



The PIL filed by some residents of the State sought direction that the Tamil Nadu government and the Ministry of Environment be directed to cancel the decision to construct a 'Pen' statue inside the Marina beach and not damage the ecosystem and marine life.

Now, the monument to be erected 360 meters in the sea

The PIL alleged that fishermen across the coastal areas especially in Tamil Nadu’s Chennai have been affected by the government's decision to construct the statue inside the Marina beach.

The DMK government in Tamil Nadu had decided to erect a 134-foot pen statue honouring the former CM and DMK supremo Karunanidhi within his memorial, however, it was later decided that the monument would be erected 360 meters inside the seat at a cost of ₹ 81 crore, converting it into a tourist destination.

PIL alleges the project will affect the livelihood of people

It further said the project will affect the livelihood of people and violate the coastal regulation zones-related rules, including damaging the ecosystem and the marine life at the Marina beach.

The PIL said that Tamil Nadu Public Works Department (PWD) approved the project and environmentalists have raised an alarm that the project would damage the coastal ecosystem.

"The proposed monument would be located around 360 metres into the Bay of Bengal from the Marina beach coast, the State sought permission under Section 4 (ii)(j) of the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) notification amended in March 22, 2016. The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change had asked the State to submit the final Environment Impact EIA/EMA report within four years on the DMK government's plan to construct the Kalaignar Pen Monument in the Bay of Bengal," the plea added.

"About 32 fishermen villages to be impacted"

Chennai city has enough land for build the memorial across the city but erect a monument inside the sea that will impact the marina ecosystem and marine life, it said.

The project would affect the livelihood of fisherfolk and take a toll on the environment, and about 32 villages of fishermen will be impacted when it is constructed, claimed the PIL.



