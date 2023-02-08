Asaduddin Owaisi in Parliament: 'If Hindenburg was in India, it would have faced UAPA' | Photo by PTI

In response to the Adani controversy, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, claiming that "If Hindenburg was in India, it would have faced UAPA."

The Adani-Hindenburg dispute has been upsetting the Parliamentary Budget Session's proceedings for the previous three days.

Owaisi, said in the Parliament, "If Hindenburg was in India, it would have faced the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for issuing a report about the Adani Group."

He took a dig at Prime Minister Modi for his association with Gautam Adani and stated, "A is very unlucky for you. The fifth place now occupies the whole market."

Gautam Adani is target of Hindenburg

Industrialist Gautam Adani's group is allegedly the target of a "brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme over the course of decades," according to New York-based investment research firm Hindenburg Research. Shares of the companies owned by the Adani Group have plummeted since the news.

Owaisi slammed BJP and Congress

Owaisi slammed the BJP and Congress, saying: "The Congress and the BJP have given birth to oligarchs in India. People who have fled from the country with huge wealth. Does that list include the names of Mughals? But you won't say anything."

"Will PM Modi speak about Chinese intrusion? Will Bilkis Bano get justice," he asked.

Additionally, Asaduddin Owaisi criticized the BJP administration for cutting funding for minority programmes in the Union Budget 2023. For the fiscal year 2023–2024, the Ministry of Minority Affairs' budgetary allotment was cut by 38%.

Additionally, PM Modi will respond to the President's speech in the Lok Sabha today.

