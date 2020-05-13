PIL filed in Allahabad HC over alleged mistreatment of COVID-19 patients and suspects in Agra and Meerut

A public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Allahabad High Court on Wednesday seeking direction to the State government to ensure proper treatment of COVID-19 suspects and patients as per the guidelines issued by the Centre.

The PIL was filed by two Meerut residents Dr Ajay Kumar and Lokesh Khurana. It states, "The Meerut and Agra Medical Colleges and respective district health authorities acted in most callous and inhuman manner with the coronavirus patients and suspects. Out of 757 cases in Agra, 20 deaths have occurred due to mistreatment and negligence of the medical staff as per media reports. In Meerut, a grocery trader has died due to bad treatment at the hospital."

The PIL is based on video, audio evidences in media reports which went viral a couple of days ago exposing the poor treatment of COVID-19 patients and suspects in Agra and Meerut in last few days.

Advocate SFA Naqvi told FPJ, "There were several media reports about the callous approach of health officials. Instead of testing and admitting serious patients, the hospital staff are sending them back home. The videos tell that the authorities have failed to maintain proper hygiene in the corona wards."

Since the HC is operating through online application process and proceedings through video conferencing, Naqvi hoped that his case would be heard soon.