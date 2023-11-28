'Pic Of PM Modi Flying Tejas Is Fake': Subramanian Swamy Quotes Air Force Officer In Massive Claim

Senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy claims an officer told him PM Modi's picture flying Tejas aircraft is fake | X

New Delhi: The reactions over PM Modi flying a sortie on fighter aircraft Tejas on Saturday (November 25) refuses to die. A day after TMC MP Santanu Sen made a controversial statement against the Prime Minister saying that he feared that the fighter jet "would crash" as PM Modi flew a sortie on it, former Rajya Sabha MP and senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy took to X (formerly Twitter) and called PM Modi's picture flying the Air Force Jet as "fake."

The senior BJP leader claimed that an Air Force officer told him this when he spoke to the officer.

"An Airforce officer today spoke to me to say that picture of Modi flying in a Airforce Jet without the glass cover 25,000 feet above and waving out, is fake because at that height Modi would have been sucked out by the atmosphere and fallen to the ground. Will PMO deny this?" said Swamy in his post on X.

TMC's Kunal Ghosh calls PM flying a sortie as "fashion parade"

In yet another leader commenting on the episode and reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking a sortie on Tejas aircraft in Bengaluru, Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Kunal Ghosh called the PM's action as a "fashion parade" which was done to deviate people from common man's issues ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"What are his (PM Modi's) intentions? What is his intention behind his fashion parade. He was wearing make-up and taking sorties on Tejas? Tejas is not the subject. It is his wrong intention which are. He is distracting from the issues of 'roti-kapda-makaan' (basic issues and needs) by giving calls of war," Ghosh said while speaking to ANI on Monday (November 27).

TMC MP Shantanu Sen's shocking comments

TMC MP Shantanu Sen on Monday made a shocking remark against PM Modi and the fighter jet. In a weird comment, the TMC MP suggested that PM Modi flying a sortie on fighter aircraft Tejas would "jinx" the aircraft and said that it would "soon crash" as PM Modi flew on it.

The BJP reacted sharply to TMC MP's comments and called it a matter of new "political low in national politics." The BJP also asked West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to sack the TMC MP for his comments.