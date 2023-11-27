 'Tejas Will Get Crashed:' TMC MP Shantanu Sen's Shocking Remark After PM Modi's Sortie On Fighter Jet; BJP Hits Back
The TMC MP blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Kangana Ranaut's film flopping at the box office, Virat Kohli not scoring a century for three years in international cricket and went as far as saying that India did not win the recently concluded ICC Men'S ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 due to PM Modi's presence in the stadium.

Abhishek YadavUpdated: Monday, November 27, 2023, 01:30 PM IST
TMC MP Shantanu Sen made a shocking remark about PM Modi and the fighter jet. | ANI

TMC MP crosses all limits

However, the TMC MP crossed all limits when he said that since PM Modi recently undertook a sortie on Tejas aircraft, it is likely and "a matter of time that Tejas would crash."

BJP hits back at TMC MP for his remarks on Tejas

BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla hit back at the TMC MP and asked the TMC for "sacking" the MP for the controversial remarks. Poonawalla said that the TMC MP wishing the crashing of Tejas would result in the death of an Air Force pilot and termed TMC MP's comment as "anti-forces."

Calling the TMC MP's comments a "new low" in national politics, BJP called on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and added that if there is even "an ounce of integrity left in the TMC, they would sack the party MP."

