'Tejas Will Get Crashed:' TMC MP Shantanu Sen's Shocking Remark After PM Modi's Sortie On Fighter Jet; BJP Hits Back

New Delhi: Days after PM Modi undertook a sortie on the fighter jet Tejas aircraft in Bengaluru, TMC MP Shantanu Sen made a shocking remark against PM Modi and the fighter jet. In a weird statement, the TMC MP blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Kangana Ranaut's film flopping at the box office, Virat Kohli not scoring a century for three years in international cricket and went as far as saying that India did not win the recently concluded ICC Men'S ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 due to PM Modi's presence in the stadium during the final match against Australia at the stadium named after PM Modi himself.
TMC MP crosses all limits
However, the TMC MP crossed all limits when he said that since PM Modi recently undertook a sortie on Tejas aircraft, it is likely and "a matter of time that Tejas would crash."
BJP hits back at TMC MP for his remarks on Tejas
BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla hit back at the TMC MP and asked the TMC for "sacking" the MP for the controversial remarks. Poonawalla said that the TMC MP wishing the crashing of Tejas would result in the death of an Air Force pilot and termed TMC MP's comment as "anti-forces."
Calling the TMC MP's comments a "new low" in national politics, BJP called on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and added that if there is even "an ounce of integrity left in the TMC, they would sack the party MP."