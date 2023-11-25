'Who Is He Waving At In Clouds?': Congress Trolls PM Modi Over Tejas Aircraft Sortie Video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a sortie aboard the Tejas aircraft at the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) facility in Bengaluru on Saturday. Sharing the experience, he expressed confidence in India's indigenous capabilities, underscoring a renewed sense of pride and optimism.

Along with several pictures, a video of Prime Minister's sortie aboard the indigenous aircraft came out. The Congress, however, spotted a particular moment in the video to troll the Prime Minister. In the video, the Prime Minister is seen waving as the aircraft flies through thick layers of cloud. The Congress, taking jibe at the PM, asked who was he waving at in clouds.

Youth Congress President Srinivas BV, tweeting the video on X, wrote, "Saw someone waving hands above the clouds for the first time. Do you know any other 'Panauti' who does all this for the camera while sitting in an aeroplane?"

बादलों के ऊपर पहली बार

किसी को 👋 हिलाते देखा है



क्या आप किसी और 'पनौती' को जानते है जो हवाई जहाज में बैठकर कैमरे के लिए ये सब करता हो? pic.twitter.com/EfMlPJbdEY — Srinivas BV (@srinivasiyc) November 25, 2023

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate also took a jibe at PM Modi calling him 'incurable' for his video.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi flew a sortie on Tejas aircraft in Bengaluru, Karnataka, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/TNtWyHHDu9 — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2023

Many other on social media also reacted the video. Here are some reactions from social media platform X.

Is this true 🫢😂😂#Tejasfighterjet Modi ji waving hands at cloud ?? pic.twitter.com/j2dl4vsnLA — Vijay Thottathil (@vijaythottathil) November 25, 2023

People are calling this stupidity.

But in reality, modi ji is waving to sunny deol from the sky, as he is currently the only person alive who is capable of watching and decoding signals sent from such height with naked eyes. pic.twitter.com/WtUg6oJGj1 — Boring (@Boringism) November 25, 2023

Reality of the viral video

While a particular segment of the Prime Minister's sortie, where he is seen waving amidst the clouds, is gaining viral attention, the complete video clarifies that he was actually waving at another plane that was part of the formation. The subsequent frame, immediately following PM Modi's wave in the video, reveals a shot of him from a different plane. This indicates that the Prime Minister was acknowledging the presence of another aircraft flying alongside the Tejas aircraft. Additionally, this accompanying plane also had a camera crew capturing footage of PM Modi from the front.