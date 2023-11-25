 'Who Is He Waving At In Clouds?': Congress Trolls PM Modi Over Tejas Aircraft Sortie Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Who Is He Waving At In Clouds?': Congress Trolls PM Modi Over Tejas Aircraft Sortie Video

'Who Is He Waving At In Clouds?': Congress Trolls PM Modi Over Tejas Aircraft Sortie Video

Along with several pictures, a video of Prime Minister's sortie aboard the indigenous aircraft came out. The Congress, however, spotted a particular moment in the video to troll the Prime Minister.

Tejas JoshiUpdated: Saturday, November 25, 2023, 05:23 PM IST
article-image

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a sortie aboard the Tejas aircraft at the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) facility in Bengaluru on Saturday. Sharing the experience, he expressed confidence in India's indigenous capabilities, underscoring a renewed sense of pride and optimism.

Along with several pictures, a video of Prime Minister's sortie aboard the indigenous aircraft came out. The Congress, however, spotted a particular moment in the video to troll the Prime Minister. In the video, the Prime Minister is seen waving as the aircraft flies through thick layers of cloud. The Congress, taking jibe at the PM, asked who was he waving at in clouds.

Youth Congress President Srinivas BV, tweeting the video on X, wrote, "Saw someone waving hands above the clouds for the first time. Do you know any other 'Panauti' who does all this for the camera while sitting in an aeroplane?"

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate also took a jibe at PM Modi calling him 'incurable' for his video.

Many other on social media also reacted the video. Here are some reactions from social media platform X.

Reality of the viral video

While a particular segment of the Prime Minister's sortie, where he is seen waving amidst the clouds, is gaining viral attention, the complete video clarifies that he was actually waving at another plane that was part of the formation. The subsequent frame, immediately following PM Modi's wave in the video, reveals a shot of him from a different plane. This indicates that the Prime Minister was acknowledging the presence of another aircraft flying alongside the Tejas aircraft. Additionally, this accompanying plane also had a camera crew capturing footage of PM Modi from the front.

Read Also
WATCH: PM Modi Takes Sortie On Tejas Aircraft In Bengaluru; Says 'The Experience Was Enriching'
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Climate Change A Driving Force Behind Growing Dengue Infections Across India: Experts

Climate Change A Driving Force Behind Growing Dengue Infections Across India: Experts

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Stone-Pelting Erupts In Sikar After Cong, BJP Supporters Clash...

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Stone-Pelting Erupts In Sikar After Cong, BJP Supporters Clash...

Karnataka: In A Daring Stunt, Minor Boy Catches Huge Python In Saligrama; Video Goes Viral

Karnataka: In A Daring Stunt, Minor Boy Catches Huge Python In Saligrama; Video Goes Viral

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Over 55 Per Cent Votes Cast Till 3 PM, Jaisalmer Leads The Way

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Over 55 Per Cent Votes Cast Till 3 PM, Jaisalmer Leads The Way

UP News: Father Caught Riding With 5 Kids On Bike, Was Going To Meet His 6th Son In Barabanki;...

UP News: Father Caught Riding With 5 Kids On Bike, Was Going To Meet His 6th Son In Barabanki;...