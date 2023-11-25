PM Modi Takes Sortie On Tejas Fighter Aircraft; Shares Pics After Successful Flight

By: Aditi Thakur | November 25, 2023
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a sortie on the Tejas aircraft on Friday and said the experience had boosted his confidence in the country's indigenous capabilities.
PM Modi/ X
PM Modi took to X and shared his experience, saying, "Successfully completed a sortie on the Tejas. The experience was incredibly enriching, significantly bolstering my confidence in our country's indigenous capabilities and leaving me with a renewed sense of pride and optimism about our national potential."
PM Modi/ X
In the early hours today, PM Modi landed in Bengaluru and reviewed Hindustan Aeronautics Limited's (HAL) manufacturing plant. He was greeted by the HAL officials and the Karnataka police head.
PM Modi/ X
The Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas was built by HAL and was primarily designed for the Indian Air Force. However, a Naval variant of the Tejas is currently being tested for Ground Maritime Operations. One of the HAL's major accomplishments is the home-built fly-by-wire system in the Tejas.
PM Modi/ X
Light Combat Aircraft Tejas is a single-seater fighter aircraft, but PM Modi took the sortie in a two-seater trainer model along with the Air Force and the Navy operators.
PM Modi/ X
LCA Tejas is a 4.5-generation multi-role fighter aircraft designed to offer offensive air support and close combat support for ground operations.
PM Modi/ X
Currently, the Indian Air Force flies 40 Tejas MK-1 aircraft, and the IAF has an order for 83 Tejas MK-1A fighters costing Rs 36,468 crore.
PM Modi/ X
In July this year, the indigenous LCA marked seven years of service in the Indian Air Force. The aircraft, christened Tejas in 2003, is a multi-role platform that rates among the best in its class.
PM Modi/ X
Thanks For Reading!