WATCH: Rahul Gandhi Calls PM Modi 'Panauti' After India Loses World Cup, 'Our Boys Would Have Won But...'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, during his electoral campaigning in Rajasthan's Jalore, referred to Prime Minister Modi as 'panauti' (bad omen), holding the latter responsible for the India's loss in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Gandhi said that the team was playing well until the Prime Minister arrived at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad to witness the final match between India and Australia.

"Our boys would have won the world cup, but panauti made them lose," Gandhi reportedly said in a poll rally.

"TV people won't show you this, but people of the country know this," Gandhi said.

Watch the video:

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 saw Australia become world champions for the sixth time by beating India, who were the overwhelming favourites to lift the coveted trophy. The final match which was held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, was attended by the who's who of the glamour and sports world. Though India failed to win the trophy, the team won hearts thanks to its brand of play and 10 match winning streak, before losing the final against Australia.

PM Modi consoles Indian team in dressing room

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the stadium in the latter half of the second innings and witnessed the last few overs of the contest. After India's defeat, the Prime Minister also visited the Indian dressing room and was seen consoling the Indian players inside the Cricket team dressing room.

"Desh aap log ko dekh raha hai (The nation is watching you)," said PM Modi to Indian Cricket team captain Rohit Sharma and star batsman and player of the tournament, Virat Kohli.

The PM also met the other players in the dressing room and especially consoled Mohammed Shami. The pacer lit up the World Cup with his explosive spells in the tournament and picked most number of wickets.

PM also greeted all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul as well as shook hands with the Rahul Dravid, head India coach during the World Cup. While greeting KL Rahul, PM Modi said, "hota hai (It happens in sports)."