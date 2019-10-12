Photos of crack at Hyderabad Metro station surfaces, HMRL clarifies says crack has already been rectified

On Thursday, photographs of a long crack at Hyderabad's Prakash Nagar Metro station surfaced on social media which created panic among Metro commuters.

This comes days after a piece of concrete fell on a woman standing in a metro rail station resulting in her death. According to The News Minute, but on Thursday, when the photos went viral on social media, the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) appealed to commuters that there was no reason to panic. Posting an image of the crack, one Twitter user said, "Poor quality of construction of Hyderabad Metro was once again exposed at Prakash Nagar Metro station."