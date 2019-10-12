Photos of crack at Hyderabad Metro station surfaces, HMRL clarifies says crack has already been rectified

On Thursday, photographs of a long crack at Hyderabad's Prakash Nagar Metro station surfaced on social media which created panic among Metro commuters.
This comes days after a piece of concrete fell on a woman standing in a metro rail station resulting in her death. According to The News Minute, but on Thursday, when the photos went viral on social media, the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) appealed to commuters that there was no reason to panic. Posting an image of the crack, one Twitter user said, "Poor quality of construction of Hyderabad Metro was once again exposed at Prakash Nagar Metro station."
The HMRL MD N V S Reddy later tweeted an image saying that the crack had already been rectified. He also asked the general public not to believe the old photos that were circulating on social media.
The dreadful death of the young woman had raised a lot of questions about the project, which authorities claim has been done using top quality materials. Last month, the death of a 24-year-old woman named Mounika caused wide outrage. Mounika was taking shelter from the rain at the pedestrian zone under the Ameerpet metro station when a chunk of mortar from the station fell on her.
