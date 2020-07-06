'Permanent Looser Army, PLA Lost before Start': Indian Twitter cracks up with jokes over Chinese 'pullback' in Galwan

The Chinese Army has moved back tents, vehicles, and troops by 1-2 kilometres from locations where disengagement was agreed upon at Corps Commander-level talks, Indian Army sources told news ANI.
Disengagement of the Chinese troops has started as per an agreement between the Corps Commander's of the two sides, said reports. The Chinese Army was seen removing tents and structures at Patrolling Point 14. But the movement of vehicles of the Chinese Army was seen at the Gogra Hot Spring area.
The Indian and Chinese armies are locked in a bitter standoff in multiple locations in eastern Ladakh for the last seven weeks. The tension escalated manifold after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a violent clash in Galwan Valley on June 15. The Chinese side also suffered casualties but it is yet to give out the details.
India and China have held several rounds of diplomatic and military talks in the last few weeks to ease tension in the region. However, there was no visible sign of end to the standoff though the two sides agreed to initiate disengagement of the forces from the region.
