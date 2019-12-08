People should have at least 3 children with one of them mandatorily girl: UP Minister Bharala

Baghpat: Uttar Pradesh Minister Sunil Bharala on Sunday said the people should have at least three children 'with one of them mandatorily a girl.' "The society is demanding a law for having only two children. Earlier, they used to say 'Hum Do, Hamare Do'. But now among Hindu families, the number of children has been reduced to one in most of the families," Bharala told reporters here.

"I personally think that the equation of 'Hum Paanch' (we five) should be adopted. It means that there should be at least three children with one of them mandatorily a girl. Else how will the aunts, grandmothers and other relations be found in the families," he said.

The minister said that accused in Unnao case will be tried for both rape and murder.

"Our government is investigating how the culprits got bail. The UP government will not spare the culprits. They will be tried for both rape and murder," he said.

The 23-year-old victim was airlifted from Lucknow's SMC Government Hospital to Delhi for treatment at Safdarjung Hospital on Thursday.

According to police, the five accused had allegedly thrown kerosene on the woman and set her ablaze when she was on her way to a local court for the hearing of the case she had filed in March.

Speaking on the alleged encounter killing of four men accused in the gang rape and murder of a 26-year-old woman in Hyderabad, the minister said that there is nothing wrong as the police killed them in "self-defence".

"Police have fulfilled their responsibility by taking a very positive step and killed them in encounter in self-defence. There is nothing wrong in that. Such criminals, had they been alive, should have been burnt alive at the same spot by the court," said Bharala.