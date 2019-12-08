PM Modi shows his magnanimous side, meets vocal critic Arun Shourie

Pune: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met former Union minister Arun Shourie at a hospital in Pune on Sunday evening.
The Prime Minister arrived at the Ruby Hall Clinic, where Shourie is admitted, around 6 pm, hospital sources said.
Taking to Twitter Modi wrote, "In Pune, I met former Union Minister Arun Shourie Ji. Enquired about his health and had a wonderful interaction with him. We pray for his long and healthy life."
Prime Minister Modi has often been at loggerheads with the former Union Minister.
Take the event at Jaipur last November during which Shourie accused the Modi-led government of creating an "atmosphere of intolerance" in the country. Soon after that he had said that India was facing a crisis, "graver than" what it was like during the Emergency period.
In another relatively more recent incident, he had urged the opposition parties to come together to "oust" the BJP from the Centre.
He has also been a critic of the Rafale deal and had even filed a petition against it before the Supreme Court.
Shourie is undergoing treatment after he fell on December 1 while out on a walk near his bungalow in Lavasa, some 60 kilometres from here.
The 78-year-old former BJP leader had suffered a brain injury, including internal bleeding and swelling, doctors had had said.
Twitter is hailing the Prime Minister's meeting with the former BJP leader. Take a look at some of the reactions:
