PM Modi shows his magnanimous side, meets vocal critic Arun Shourie

Prime Minister Modi has often been at loggerheads with the former Union Minister.

Take the event at Jaipur last November during which Shourie accused the Modi-led government of creating an "atmosphere of intolerance" in the country. Soon after that he had said that India was facing a crisis, "graver than" what it was like during the Emergency period.

In another relatively more recent incident, he had urged the opposition parties to come together to "oust" the BJP from the Centre.

He has also been a critic of the Rafale deal and had even filed a petition against it before the Supreme Court.