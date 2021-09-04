'People of Tripura will be ministers if TMC is voted to power': Moloy Ghatak

Tripura: West Bengal law minister Moloy Ghatak in Tripura said people of Tripura will contest the polls and no one from West Bengal will become the minister in Tripura after Trinamool Congress wins in the 2023 assembly polls.

Assuring good governance, Moloy said that if voted to power the TMC will start all the developmental schemes of West Bengal in Tripura.

“The fear of BJP is visible as they are trying to disrupt the meetings and rallies of TMC in Tripura. Mamata Banerjee will implement all the developmental schemes even in Tripura. We are coming here to increase the base but no one from West Bengal will become minister in Tripura if TMC wins in 2023 polls,” said Moloy.

TMC leader Sushmita Dev also slammed both Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb and Assam Chief Minister Hemanta Biswa Sharma and claimed only TMC can develop Tripura.

“Ahead of 2018 polls Hemanta Biswa Sharma had promised a job in a missed call, but after the election Hemanta Biswa Sharma is missing. Now Biplab Deb from September 6 will start a helpline number to interact with common people which is also a fake concern and won’t do anything for the people of Tripura,” claimed Sushmita.

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharjee said that the Chief Minister Biplab Deb used to conduct meetings with the common people along with all the MLA thrice a week just to see the problem of people but it had to be stopped due to pandemic and also that the CM without informing anyone would go and eat in the house of common people.

“Pandemic is still on so meeting in person is not possible for which the helpline number is being started. TMC is not even an opposition for BJP,” said Bhattacharjee.

Asked if anyone from BJP would defect to TMC, to which Bhatacharjee said that no one in BJP is ‘insane’ that they will defect to TMC.

“Neither Sushmita Dev nor Abhishek Banerjee are the residents of Tripura and they cannot win even the Municipality election in Tripura,” claimed Bhattacharjee.

Tinku Roy, BJP Tripura BJP general secretary said that Sushmita’s father Santosh Mohan Dev started ‘terror rule’ in both Tripura and Assam for which Congress was completely wiped off from both the places.

“After 30 years Santosh’s daughter entered Tripura and people of Tripura are politically aware for which they will not listen to anything that Sushmita says,” claimed Tinku.

Published on: Saturday, September 04, 2021, 10:31 PM IST