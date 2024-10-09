'People Of Haryana Have Done Wonders By Make 'Lotus' Bloom For The 3rd Time,' Says PM Modi

PM Modi Speaking to BJP workers at a Thanksgiving event at the party headquarters in Delhi | ANI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Modi on Monday criticised the Congress for attempting to engage in caste-based politics in Haryana, stating the party’s efforts to sow division had failed. He highlighted the BJP’s historic third consecutive win in the state as proof that “the Congress has been exposed.”

Speaking to BJP workers at a Thanksgiving event at the party headquarters in Delhi, Modi said, “The people of Haryana have done wonders by making the ‘lotus’ bloom again.”

Assertion Made By PM Modi

He asserted Congress’s attempts to spread disunity were unsuccessful, saying, “When they are out of power, they behave like a fish out of the water, resorting to spreading the poison of caste in society to incite all sections.” However, he noted that in Haryana—where Lord Krishna had delivered the teachings of the Gita—truth had triumphed.

“The BJP has won for the third time; every caste and section of society voted for us.”

Exit Polls Got It Wrong

Contrary to exit polls predicting a Congress landslide, the BJP secured a majority, winning 48 seats in the 90-member House, while the Congress fell short with 37 seats. Modi extended his congratulations to party workers, acknowledging their dedication.

He remarked, “You have not only served the people of the state to the fullest but have also taken our agenda of development to them. It is due to this effort that the BJP has achieved this historic victory in Haryana.”

PM Modi On J&K Assembly Elections 2024

Regarding the elections in Jammu and Kashmir, Modi described them as “very special” since they were the first to be held following the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35(A). He highlighted the high voter turnout as a sign of the people's renewed faith in democracy.

“I commend each and every person of Jammu and Kashmir for this,” he said. Though the National Conference-Congress alliance emerged as the winner in the region, Modi expressed pride in the BJP’s performance, writing, “I thank all those who have voted for our party and placed their trust in us. I assure the people that we will continue working for the welfare of Jammu and Kashmir. I also appreciate the tireless efforts of our Karyakartas.”

At the party headquarters in Delhi, he further emphasised the significance of the elections, noting that Jammu and Kashmir had experienced a peaceful poll for the first time in decades.