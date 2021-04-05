‘People must ensure there is no Covid 3rd wave’

Director General of the Council Of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) Dr Shekhar Mande said a "third wave" of COVID-19 infections cannot be ruled out and it was for people to ensure it does not happen.

Speaking to reporters online on Sunday night, the head of the premier institution under the Union Ministry of Science and Technology, said people have to maintain self-discipline and self-regulation and show the way to beat the disease.

"All the pandemics in the world have come in the form of waves. We are currently seeing a strong third wave in some European countries, so a third wave cannot be ruled out (in India)," said Mande.

Section 144 imposed in all 75 districts of UP

Amid second surge of coronavirus, the Yogi Adityanath government has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Awanish Awasthi said that prohibitory orders have been imposed following rising coronavirus cases across the state.

“All district magistrates and SSPs have been directed to ensure strict enforcement of Section 144 and Covid-19 guidelines and protocol. They have been asked to initiate action against violators,” he said.

Section 144 of CrPC restricts assembly of five or more persons at a public place. Besides sudden spike in active cases, one of the other reasons for imposing prohibitory orders is to check assembly of people during campaigning for the three-tier Panchayat polls in the state.

The ACS Home has issued directives to ensure prohibition of public meetings during campaigning for panchayat polls. Dinner or marriage parties above 100 persons have also been banned. Prior permission needs to be taken for organising such events.

To break the chain of second wave of coronavirus, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has already issued guidelines to seal 20 adjoining houses for one active case in any locality. In the above one case, 60 houses will be brought under the containment zone.

Relax norms for opening vaccination centre

With Delhi witnessing a surge in coronavirus cases, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to relax the norms for opening vaccination centres and lift the age criterion for getting inoculated.

He reiterated the Delhi government can vaccinate all the residents of the city within three months if the necessary permissions are granted by the Centre.

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 vaccination sites in the national capital would be operating for 24 hours at all Delhi government-run hospitals from Tuesday onwards, said an order issued by the Delhi Health department on Monday.

Students oppose closure of edu institutions in Bihar

Students and directors of coaching institutes at Sasaram district headquarters of Rohtas on Monday resorted to violence and arson at District Collectorate protesting against closure of the educational institutes as a preventive measure to contain spread of Corona virus.

District Magistrate Dharmendra Kumar and SP Ashish Bharti in a joint statement alleged the students were provoked by the directors of the coaching institutes and they attacked the office of DM, post office and residential colonies in Gorakashni. The two officers of Rohtas,150 km west from Patna, claimed large-scale arson also took place in which both government and private properties were damaged.