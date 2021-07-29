Pegasus spyware row: TMC MP Madan Mitra walks blindfolded, protests with horse in Kolkata

Kolkata: TMC MP Madan Mitra being blindfolded with a horse protested against the Pegasus scam.

The Trinamool Congress leaders along with several workers took out a rally in the Bhawanipore area in South Kolkata against the Pegasus snooping case.

“Nobody in the country is safe and has freedom due to the BJP government for which we have tied our eyes as we all have technically become blind,” said Madan.

Meanwhile, Congress Chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also spoke against the BJP over the Pegasus issue in the Parliament.