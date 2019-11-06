Pegasus Revelations: Complete list of journalists, politicians and activists targeted by WhatsApp spyware

After which, there has been a trade-off between the Indian government and the messaging platform, with the government alleging that WhatsApp didn't inform, while WhatsApp has said that it had informed the government on two different occasions. It said that the Indian authorities were informed once in May, and then again in September.

Many journalists, lawyers and journalists have come forth to confirm that they were victims of WhatsApp spyware. Here's a list of people who were affected by the spyware:

Politicians

Priyanka Gandhi, Congress General Secretary

Praful Patel, Former Union Minister and NCP Leader

Activists and Academics

Anand Teltumbde, Academic

Ashish Gupta, Delhi-Based PUCL Activist

Alok Shukla, Activist

Ajmal Khan, Activist

Bela Bhatia, Chhattisgarh-Based Dalit Rights Activist

Degree Prasad Chauhan, Activist

P Pavana, daughter of Bhima Koregaon accused Varavara Rao

Rupali Jadhav, Human Rights Activist

Saroj Giri, DU Professor

Seema Azad, Activist

Vira Sathidar, Activist-Actor

Vivek Sundara, Activist

Lawyers

Ankit Grewal, Bhima Koregaon Lawyer

Arunank, law graduate

Balla Ravindranath, Hyderabad-based advocate

Mandeep Singh, Lawyer based in Chandigarh

Nihal Singh Rathod, Bhima-Koregaon Lawyer

Ravindranath Bhalla, Advocate

Shalini Gera, Chhattisgarh-Based Lawyer

Jagdish Meshram, Gadchiroli-based lawyer

Journalists

Rajeev Sharma, Independent Journalist

Shubhranshu Choudhary, Former BBC Journalist

Sidhant Sibal, Journalist with WION

Santosh Bhartiya, Former MP and Journalist

The mobile messaging giant said it had sent a special WhatsApp message to approximately 1,400 users that it has "reason to believe were impacted by this attack to directly inform them about what happened".

WhatsApp has over 1.5 billion users globally, of which India alone accounts for about 400 million. Denying allegations, NSO said it provides "technology to licenced government intelligence and law enforcement agencies to help them fight terrorism and serious crime" and is not "designed or licensed for use against human rights activists and journalists."