 Vice President CP Radhakrishnan's Chennai Residence Receives 'Hoax' Bomb Threat
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaVice President CP Radhakrishnan's Chennai Residence Receives 'Hoax' Bomb Threat

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan's Chennai Residence Receives 'Hoax' Bomb Threat

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan's residence in Chennai's Poes Garden area on Friday received a bomb threat. As per the police, the threat is likely to be a hoax.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Friday, October 17, 2025, 11:39 AM IST
article-image
Vice President C P Radhakrishnan (File Image) | X @ysjagan

Chennai: Vice President CP Radhakrishnan's residence in Chennai's Poes Garden area on Friday received a bomb threat. The threat email was sent to the office of the Assistant Commissioner of Police in Chennai. After the email, a bomb disposal squad along with sniffer dogs were sent to Radhakrishna's residence.

However, the threat turned out to be a hoax as nothing suspicious was found after a thorough check. "The threat appears to be a hoax," a police official said as quoted by PTI.

The Chennai police have been receiving scores of such email threats for the past month.

On October 3, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also received a bomb threat. However, after a thorough search by a bomb disposal sqaud, nothing suspicious found. The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) headquarter and actor Trisha's residence also reportedly received bomb threats.

FPJ Shorts
Two Mumbai Residents Duped By Impostors Posing As Policemen; Victims Scammed Through QR Code And Fake ID Claims
Two Mumbai Residents Duped By Impostors Posing As Policemen; Victims Scammed Through QR Code And Fake ID Claims
Gold's Rally To Continue, Prices Likely To Surge Towards $4,500 Per Ounce In Overseas Markets: Motilal Oswal
Gold's Rally To Continue, Prices Likely To Surge Towards $4,500 Per Ounce In Overseas Markets: Motilal Oswal
Vice President CP Radhakrishnan's Chennai Residence Receives 'Hoax' Bomb Threat
Vice President CP Radhakrishnan's Chennai Residence Receives 'Hoax' Bomb Threat
Maharashtra’s Rahuri MLA Shivaji Kardile Dies At 66 Following Heart Attack; Party Colleagues, Rivals Pay Tribute
Maharashtra’s Rahuri MLA Shivaji Kardile Dies At 66 Following Heart Attack; Party Colleagues, Rivals Pay Tribute

On October 2, a mysterious email threatening a bomb blast was also received at the Chennai Airport Manager's Office. As per the email, powerful bombs had been hidden inside garbage bins at the airport and that they would explode.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan's Chennai Residence Receives 'Hoax' Bomb Threat

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan's Chennai Residence Receives 'Hoax' Bomb Threat

Women Occupying Reserved Seats On Doon Express, Beat TTE At Lucknow’s Charbagh Station, Tear His...

Women Occupying Reserved Seats On Doon Express, Beat TTE At Lucknow’s Charbagh Station, Tear His...

Delhi Air Quality Drops To 'Poor' Category Ahead Of Diwali; Check Area-Wise AQI For Today

Delhi Air Quality Drops To 'Poor' Category Ahead Of Diwali; Check Area-Wise AQI For Today

Kerala SIT Arrests Main Accused Unnikrishnan Potti In Sabarimala Temple Gold Theft, To Be Produced...

Kerala SIT Arrests Main Accused Unnikrishnan Potti In Sabarimala Temple Gold Theft, To Be Produced...

CBI Arrests Punjab DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar In ₹8 Lakh Bribery Case; ₹5 Crore Cash, Jewellery...

CBI Arrests Punjab DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar In ₹8 Lakh Bribery Case; ₹5 Crore Cash, Jewellery...