Vice President CP Radhakrishnan's Chennai Residence Receives 'Hoax' Bomb Threat

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan (File Image) | X @ysjagan

Chennai: Vice President CP Radhakrishnan's residence in Chennai's Poes Garden area on Friday received a bomb threat. The threat email was sent to the office of the Assistant Commissioner of Police in Chennai. After the email, a bomb disposal squad along with sniffer dogs were sent to Radhakrishna's residence.

However, the threat turned out to be a hoax as nothing suspicious was found after a thorough check. "The threat appears to be a hoax," a police official said as quoted by PTI.

The Chennai police have been receiving scores of such email threats for the past month.

On October 3, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also received a bomb threat. However, after a thorough search by a bomb disposal sqaud, nothing suspicious found. The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) headquarter and actor Trisha's residence also reportedly received bomb threats.

On October 2, a mysterious email threatening a bomb blast was also received at the Chennai Airport Manager's Office. As per the email, powerful bombs had been hidden inside garbage bins at the airport and that they would explode.