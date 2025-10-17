'Never Gave Anaesthesia': Bengaluru Doctor Claims Innocence In Wife's Murder Case As Police Probe Another Woman's Role | File Pic

Bengaluru: In a fresh twist to the alleged murder of Bengaluru-based dermatologist Dr Kritika M Reddy, police said her husband, surgical resident Dr Mahendra Reddy G S, remains uncooperative and insists he never administered the anaesthetic drug believed to have caused her death.

He has been remanded in nine days of police custody as investigators deepen their probe into the case.

Accused ‘Tight-Lipped’, Forensic Tests Confirm Anaesthetic Overdose

Mahendra, 31, a resident at the Institute of Gastroenterology Sciences and Organ Transplant (IGOT), was arrested from Manipal earlier this week and brought to Bengaluru for questioning. He is accused of murdering his wife by allegedly giving her an overdose of anaesthesia in April, just two months after their wedding.

A senior officer said, “Mahendra is tight-lipped. He claims he never administered the drug. We are still investigating.”

The investigation intensified after forensic tests confirmed the presence of Propofol, an intravenous anaesthetic, in Kritika’s viscera. This finding led the police to reclassify the case from an unnatural death to a murder probe.

A mahazar (spot inspection) was conducted at the couple’s Gunjur residence on Thursday. Police seized laptops, mobile phones, and other electronic devices, which have been sent to the forensic science laboratory (FSL) for data retrieval.

Police Examine Possible Motive and Another Woman’s Role

Investigators are probing Mahendra’s motive, including his alleged closeness to another woman. They are also verifying his claim that Kritika had been unwell with gastrointestinal issues prior to her death. “Gastroenteritis is not a major health issue, we suspect he is concealing the real reason,” the officer said.

Kritika, 28, died on April 24. Her family later filed a complaint accusing Mahendra of injecting her with a lethal dose under the pretext of treatment. Police said further interrogation and digital evidence could provide clarity on the motive and sequence of events leading to her death.