'Peak Bengaluru Moment': 'Virtual' Hotel Receptionist Gets Netizens Commenting On Social Media; See Pic

Bengaluru is known as the IT-hub of India. The city is home to several IT-giants such as Infosys, Wipro and other companies. The city is often at the forefront of technological advancement. In what could be the first such instance, a virtual hotel receptionist was seen at a hotel in Bengaluru.

Yes you read that right. While virtual and artifical intelligence is all around us in this day and age, a virtual receptionist at a hotel was still probably an unprecedented reality. Though a few netizens commented that this practice is already followed in some parts of the world, India was stilll untouched by this arrangement.

First, check the visual below.

Netizens React

Netizens and users on social media platform X widely commented on the post. Here are some of the best ones.

"Soon Black Mirror will have an episode on Bangalore."

"It’s good, one resource is managing multiple hotels virtually."

"Nice but this model is actually done in Europe and in US where they outsource receptionists from countries like Vietnam and Philippines and pay them 3-5$ per hour This might be a good option for Tier-2 or 3 hotels but for good hotels where they pay for service this may not work," commented a user.

"Receptionist working from home (WFH) because of bengaluru traffic."

A few netizens also questioned this practice and asked what if the WiFi connection snapped? A valid question. Another user questioned what would the receptionist do if more than one customers arrives. "Tell customers to wait," quipped a user.