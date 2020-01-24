Pawan Verma, Prashant Kishore are learned people: Nitish Kumar

Patna: Janata Dal United (JDU) national president and Bihar chief minister, Nitish Kumar on Thursday literally showed the door to rebel party leaders, Pawan Kumar Verma and Prashant Kishore Pandey over their public statements on CAA and NRC.
Nitish reacted strongly against them and said they were learned persons and he respected them, even though they did not respect him. "They are free to go anywhere they wish. My good wishes are with them".
State party president, Bashistha Narain Singh too hinted at their expulsion by saying"they want to become martyrs by issuing public statements against the party on CAA and NRC. It appears they have some hidden agenda and have made up their mind for an alternative ".
Nitish felt hurt at the the comments of Pawan Kumar Verma quoting the party chief on his views on BJP and RSS and said, conversations between the two are not made public. Pawan Kumar Verma who was in Patna did not meet the chief minister.
He sent copies of his three page letter to the media seeking "ideological clarity" of the party on its alliance with BJP for Delhi assembly elections.
Verma reminded the chief minister that he had told him BJP was leading the country towards dangerous space and that he was working for RSS Mukt Bharat.
