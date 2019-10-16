Patna: Nitin Navin, BJP MLA from Bankipur, tested positive for dengue

After outbreak of dengue in Bihar, many people have been hospitalised. On Tuesday, BJP MLA from Bankipur was tested positive for dengue.

Even as the minister was not able to tackle dengue two BJP legislature Nitin Navin and Sanjiv Chaurasia were als0 infected by dengue. In a Tweet, Nitin Navin said “I would like to appeal to all the people to take precautions. The administration should take immediate steps to control the spread of disease."

The outbreak of dengue is being continued in Patna as a central team finding 19.25% houses in the city with the larval index of Aedes mosquito.

According to the house index which measures the percentage of a house infected by the disease are more than 10 per cent and which calls for immediate attention in case of any vector-borne disease, said an expert of the Central team.

The central team found more than 43 per cent of positive people that are affected by it. A margin from more than about 50 per cent qualifies as an epidemic, in epidemiological terminology, said the expert.

Among a few localities vulnerable to dengue were the Kanti Factory Road (HI 40% & BI 54% on October 5), Patliputra Colony (HI 36% & BI 52 on October 7), Rajiv Nagar (HI 29.27% & BI 43.9% on October 8), Bazar Samiti (30.76% & BI 30.76% on October 10), Rajendra Nagar road number 5 (HI 21.15% & BI 30.77% on October 13) and Saidpur (HI 21.57% & BI 33.33%), revealed the findings of the Central team.

Around eight teams have been appointed in Patna and another four in Bhagalpur and will be there for peoples help till October 18, said Ashwini Kumar Choubey.

AIIMS Patna has 11 health camps functional and RMIMS have 6 camps along with Central Government Health Scheme three. Central Government Health Scheme three hundred fifty-eight cases of Chikungunya were also reported in the state so far this year of which 140 were from Patna.