Patna: Ab direct jihad karenge 2023 me, declares PFI WhatsApp group

Patna Police has arrested seven members of the PFI in connection with the anti-India campaign launched from Phulwari Sharif, on the outskirts of Patna. On Saturday, yet another training centre of the PFI was unearthed at Saguna More near the Rupaspur police outpost on Bailey Road.

The arrest of Margoob Ahmad Danish from Munir Colony has revealed a connection between the terrorists in Pakistan, Yemen, Bangla Desh and Gulf countries. The anti-terror squad of Patna police has claimed the youth who had spent 12 years in Dubai was engaged to counter-radicalise the youths.

He had studied in Madarasa in the Phulwari area during his childhood and after returning from Dubai had started teaching Quran to the local youths, he launched Gazwa-E Hind (Conquer India) WhatsApp group and on icon had put the flag of Pakistan on the map of India. "This group provides information about Gazwa-E Hind, the persecution of all Muslims and also gives information about all the special events in the world", according to the FIR lodged against Margoob.

The anti-India WhatsApp group was opened in Pakistan with a Pakistani handler and had a large number of members in Pakistan, Yemen and other Islamic countries. The group glorified the terrorists and highlighted their activities and provoked youths to work for the establishment of an Islamic nation. The group condemned AIMIM too and asked Muslims not to support AIMIM.

"I urge the Muslims of Bangla Desh to prepare for the conquest of India", said the group and appealed to the minorities to boycott the products of India and abstain from observing Hindu traditions and culture.

Phulwari Sharif police registered offences under different sections of the IPC and IT Act against Margoob.

Phulwari Sharif on the outskirts of Patna has a sizable Muslim population of 1.25 lakh, many madrassas and centuries-old mosques. It is close to Danpur railway station and Patna airport.

Raids have been conducted at Sabzibagh, Madhubani, Motihari, Darbhanga, Katihar, Kishanganj,

Araria and Muzaffarpur to nab the 20 other members of the PFI named in the FIR lodged on July 13.