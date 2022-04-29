Patiala clash: Shiv Sena leader Harish Singla arrested

Shiv Sena leader Harish Singla was arrested in connection with the clash that broke out near Kali Devi Mandir in Patiala on Friday.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

On Friday afternoon, Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray) members and Sikh radicals clashed over the issue of taking out an anti-Khalistan march by the former.

The Shiv Sena leaders said that the march was taken out in protest against the calls led by banned "Sikhs for Justice’’ organisation convener Gurpatwant Pannu to mark the foundation day of Khalistan on April 29.

The supporters of both the groups pelted stones at each other brandishing swords near the local Kali Devi Temple area, compelling police to fire in the air to bring the situation under control. According to information, as many as 15 shots were fired by police to disperse the mob.

Trouble began when some radical Sikh elements came out in the area against the anti-Khalistan march organised by the Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray). The executive president of the outfit, Harish Singla, who led the march from Arya Samaj Chowk to Kali Devi Temple said that the Shiv Sena would never allow Khalistan to be formed in Punjab or anywhere in India.

It was at this point of time that a group of Khalistan supporters reached the spot and both sides began pelting stones at each other leaving two people, identified as Ashutosh Gautam and a police personnel Karamvir Singh, injured.

Meanwhile, Punjab government has imposed a curfew till 6 am on Saturday. Besides, Singla has been suspended for his involvement in the rally. The party has suspended Singla for "anti-party activities’’. The Punjab Shiv Sena president Yograj Sharma said that the decision was taken by top party leaders Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray and Anil Desai.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, April 29, 2022, 09:54 PM IST