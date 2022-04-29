Punjab: Shiv Sena suspends Harish Singla after clashes break out during rally in Patiala; here's all you need to know

Shiv Sena leader Harish Singla has been suspended for his involvement in a rally in Punjab's Patiala. The party has suspended Singla for "anti-party activities".

According to the letter signed by Punjab Shiv Sena president Yograj Sharma, the decision was taken by top party leaders Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray and Anil Desai.

This comes after clashes broke out between two groups near Kali Mata temple in Patiala. Reportedly, stones were hurled and swords were brandished.

The clash broke out when the Shiv Sena was carrying out a rally, under the supervision of Singla without permission. Reportedly, the rally was held without a "go ahead" from the party.

Police personnel were deployed at the spot to bring the situation under control and maintain law and order in the city.

“Seeing the problem of law and order, police have been deployed. We are speaking with Harish Singla as they don’t have any permission for the march,” DSP Mohit Malhotra told news agency ANI.

Condemning the incident, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann called it “unfortunate” and assured his government will not let anyone create disturbance in the state.

“The incident of clashes in Patiala is deeply unfortunate. I spoke with DGP, peace has been restored in the area. We’re closely monitoring the situation and won’t let anyone create disturbance in the State. Punjab’s peace and harmony are of utmost importance,” the chief minister tweeted.

