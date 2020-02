Patanjali Group partners with JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures to open largest store at IGI Airport

The retail store at T3 would be the first by the company at the international terminal. Under the exclusive tie-up, three stores are also planned at Kolkata, Bengaluru and Mumbai airports, the release stated.

"Through this partnership, we are developing an extensive network of Patanjali stores across all Indian airports. It is our effort to promote Indian Ayurveda globally by targeting Indian gateways and making brand Patanjali accessible to all commuters, national or foreign," JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Ltd Managing Director Nikhil Nanda said in the release.

The new store at New Delhi's IGI Airport will be launched in the presence of Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Hardeep singh Puri, he said. Though JHS Svendgaard Labs will bear the cost of setting up the airport exclusive stores, Patanjali will be remunerating them a fixed payment, according to JHS spokesperson. All the profits raised will be divided between the two companies, the spokesperson added.