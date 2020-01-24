Patanjali group eyes to be Rs 40K-cr co, aims to be largest FMCG firm

Haridwar-based Patanjali group, which has acquired debt-ridden Ruchi Soya, expects to have a turnover of Rs 35,000-Rs 40,000 crore in the next financial year and to become the largest company in the FMCG sector in the coming years replacing market leader HUL, said Yoga Guru Ramdev.

The company is expected to register a joint turnover of up to Rs 25,000 crore in the current financial year, in which around Rs 12,000 crore is likely to be contributed by Patanjali group firms and Rs 13,000 crore may come from Ruchi Soya, he said.

After the acquisition of Ruchi Soya, Ramdev-promoted Patanjali expects threefold growth of the company and to become a major player in the edible oil category and take a lead in the domestic production of soyabean oil, sunflower oil and palm oil.

Besides, it would also reduce India's dependency on imports in the edible oil segment and save foreign exchange reserve through self-reliance on palm oil.