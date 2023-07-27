Passengers Stranded As Central Railway Train Departs 1 Hour Before Time, Mistake Quickly Rectified

Lalan Mishra | FPJ

In a rare and heartening display of dedication to passenger satisfaction and safety, the Central Railway was lauded for its decisive response when a train waited for stranded passengers, allowing them to reach their destinations without further inconvenience. The incident left passengers pleasantly surprised as they claimed it was the first time they experienced such a situation.

According to sources, Madgaon-Nizamuddin Vasco Da Gama Express departed from the Manmad station at 9:20 am – more than an hour ahead of its scheduled time of 10:35 am – stranding several passengers. Among them was Lalan Mishra from Delhi, who was traveling with his wife to seek blessings at Sai Shirdi. Mishra was set to board the train from Kopar but had to change plans when the train was rerouted via Kalyan, potentially causing it to reach Manmad ahead of schedule.

Passengers caught off guard

"We received an SMS from railway authorities that train diverted via Kalyan due to some technical reasons. Hence, we decided to reach Manmad as per schedule given by the railway," said Mishra. His wife boarded the train and Mishra went to buy food items since the train had an hour’s time to leave the Manmad station. However, after returning to the platform at around 9:40 am, he noticed that train had departed.

Mishra and around 70 passengers, along with a few checking staff members, were affected by the early departure of the train. Many of them had presumed they had ample time for breakfast before boarding the train at the scheduled time.

Central Railway acknowledges mistake

The Central Railway administration promptly acknowledged the error and swung into action to rectify the situation. At the next station, Jalgaon, they regulated the Vasco Da Gama Express, ensuring it waited for the left-behind passengers and the ticket checking staff traveling from the Gitanjali Express, train number 12859.

Upon realising the mistake, the station master immediately contacted the relevant authorities, leading to a swift and efficient decision-making process. The Gitanjali Express, next train of the route was granted an emergency halt to facilitate the transfer of the left-behind Vasco Da Gama Express passengers. They were swiftly transported to Jalgaon via the Gitanjali Express and then allowed to reboard their intended train, which was waiting for them.

Passengers grateful

The stranded passengers expressed their gratitude to the railway for their prompt action and ensuring they reach their destinations on time. Many of them remarked that this was the first time that a train had waited for passengers, a rare occurrence that highlighted the railway administration's dedication to passenger satisfaction and safety.

"Despite the unusual situation, the Central Railway's decisive response and co-ordinated efforts enabled a positive outcome for all affected passengers, exemplifying their commitment to passenger welfare and efficient operations" Mishra noted.

Inquiry launched

A senior railway official said that a comprehensive inquiry had been initiated to identify the responsible parties. He assured that strict action would be taken against those found accountable for the oversight.

"The incident showcased the railway's commitment to learning from mistakes and striving for continuous improvement in their services. It highlighted their determination to uphold passenger safety and comfort as paramount" the official added.

