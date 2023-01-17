Passenger tries to open emergency door on Indigo's Chennai to Trivandrum flight; DGCA orders probe | Representative Picture

Amid the ongoing airline controversies, another one has arised raising concerns in air travellers. On Dec 10 2022, a passenger allegedly opened the emergency door of IndiGo 6E flight 6E-7339 which was on route from Chennai to Trivandrum.

On Dec 10th, a passenger opened the emergency door creating a scare among passengers in IndiGo 6E flight 6E-7339 from Chennai to Trivandrum. The flight took off after pressurisation checks soon after. DGCA has ordered a probe into the matter: DGCA — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2023

This shocking act done by the passenger created a sense of scare among passengers on flight. The flight took off after pressurisation checks soon after. As soon as the information about incident came in light the DGCA stepped into the case. DGCA has ordered a probe into the matter.

Recently reported incident with Indigo airline

Amid various airlines like Air India, Spicejet coming under the scanner over incidents of indecent behaviour by passengers etc, Indigo has stoked a new controversy. A Mumbai resident took to complain about the lack of first aid kit on their flight.

The aggrieved who goes by Twitter handle @/blairbass77 said that they were accidentally hit by a walking stick on their Mumbai-Aurangabad flight but the crew did not have ice or first aid. The user said they were instead given a juice pack to dab their wound. The user had also tagged civil aviation watchdog Directorate General of of Civil Aviation.

I was travelling to Aurangabad today from Mumbai via @IndiGo6E . The flight attendant opened the over head bin and a walking stick fel on my face and hit my lip. They did not have ice or first aid. They just gave me a paper boat juice pack to dab. Highly irresponsible. — S (@blairbass77) January 15, 2023

The user wrote, "I was travelling to Aurangabad today from Mumbai via IndiGo; the flight attendant opened the over head bin and a walking stick fell on my face and hit my lip. They did not have ice or first aid. They just gave me a paper boat juice pack to dab. Highly irresponsible."

Airline responds

The airline had earlier left a generic response below the user's tweet seeking details and commented, "It is certainly not good to hear. We hope you're feeling better. Please DM us your PNR & contact details along with a suitable time for us to connect with you."

It later on said in an official statement that: "As per the regulatory guidelines, all mandatory medicines and first aid kits are available on all IndiGo flights. The passenger was provided with the necessary medical aid onboard."

Other airlines receive notices from DCGA

The DCGA earlier sent notice to SpiceJet after passengers were made to wait on an aerobridge for hours before they could board their flight. While Air India and Go First were also sent notices.

Air India had received notice over misconduct of passengers aboard their two international--Paris-Mumbai and New York to Delhi--flights. Meanwhile, Go First was served show cause notice after 55 passengers were to board a Delhi flight but were left behind at Bengaluru airport.

