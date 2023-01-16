Mumbai man alleges lack of first aid facilities on Aurangabad IndiGo flight | Representative Picture

Amid various airlines like Air India, Spicejet coming under the scanner over incidents of indecent behaviour by passengers etc, Indigo has stoked a new controversy. A Mumbai resident took to complain about the lack of first aid kit on their flight.

The aggrieved who goes by Twitter handle @/blairbass77 said that they were accidentally hit by a walking stick on their Mumbai-Aurangabad flight but the crew did not have ice or first aid. The user said they were instead given a juice pack to dab their wound. The user had also tagged civil aviation watchdog Directorate General of of Civil Aviation.

The user wrote, "I was travelling to Aurangabad today from Mumbai via IndiGo; the flight attendant opened the over head bin and a walking stick fell on my face and hit my lip. They did not have ice or first aid. They just gave me a paper boat juice pack to dab. Highly irresponsible."

A citizen welfare and redressal forum replied to the user and said that it is very shocking that the airlines did not have first aid kit and added that it amounts to deficiency of services as well.

They commented, "It is shocking to witness that IndiGo flights do not keep basic first aid kits in the event of unforseen circumstances. This amounts to deficiency of services under the consumer protection act in addition to other legal violations."

Airline responds

The airline had left a generic response below the user's tweet seeking details and commented, "It is certainly not good to hear. We hope you're feeling better. Please DM us your PNR & contact details along with a suitable time for us to connect with you."

Other airlines receive notices from DCGA

The DCGA earlier sent notice to SpiceJet after passengers were made to wait on an aerobridge for hours before they could board their flight. While Air India and Go First were also sent notices.

Air India had received notice over misconduct of passengers aboard their two international--Paris-Mumbai and New York to Delhi--flights. Meanwhile, Go First was served show cause notice after 55 passengers were to board a Delhi flight but were left behind at Bengaluru airport.