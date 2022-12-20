Passenger finds cockroach in meal ordered for child in Rajdhani Express

Yogesh More - Twitter

New Delhi: A passenger travelling from Delhi to Mumbai from the Rajdhani Express has complained of a cockroach being found in the meal of his 2 and half year child. He had ordered an omelet and when found a cockroach in it, he got agitated and brought out his rage on his Twitter account posting pictures of it.

Yogesh More, a graphic designer and the passenger in this case tweeted on his handle saying, "16 dec 2022,We travel from Delhi by (22222). In morning, we ordered extra omlate for baby. See attach photo of what we found! a cockroach? My daughter 2.5 years old if something happened so who will take the responsibilities."

16dec2022,We travel from Delhi by (22222). In morning, we ordered extra omlate for baby. See attach photo of what we found! a cockroach? My daughter 2.5 years old if something happened so who will take the responsibilities @PMOIndia @PiyushGoyal @PiyushGoyalOffc @RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/X6Ac6gNAEi — Yogesh More - designer (@the_yogeshmore) December 17, 2022

He also tagged Indian Railways and Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Piyush Goyal asking him who is accountable for the safety for his child?

The Indian Railways is yet to respond on the complaint of the agitated passenger.