Railway erects pillars outside cricketer Rishabh Pant's home in Uttarakhand's Roorkee to fight encroachment; pics surface

The railway is fighting to protect its property from encroachment in Uttarakhand's Roorkee, and therefore, to protect the railway land, the administration has erected pillars outside the residences in the surrounding area. The home of Indian cricket player Rishabh Pant is among the residences outside of which the pillars have been erected.

In Roorkee's Dhandhera, the railway administration began taking action against encroachment four days ago. Even the cricketer's home was not spared. Apparently, people had been encroaching on the Railway property for a very long time.

People are having trouble leaving their homes as a result of the erection of the pilars. Along with the image of the house, locals in the area have tweeted queries. They are asking if the government respects the players of their country? Apart from the Ministry of Railways, questions have also been asked by tagging PM Narendra Modi.

The Uttarakhand government had appointed Rishabh Pant as the brand ambassador of the state a few months ago. Pant was named the brand ambassador to inspire the youth of the state to participate in sports and promote public health, according to CM Pushkar Singh Dhami's tweet.

Following this, a photo of the two of them was also made public, and Rishabh Pant also expressed delight over the assignment. Questions about the administration are also being raised as a result of the Railways' actions. However, Rishabh Pant or any member of his family has not yet released an official comment.