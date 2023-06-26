Passenger Arrested For Defecating, Urinating Onboard Air India Mumbai-Delhi Flight; Granted Bail Later

Image: Air India (Representative)

A shocking incident took place on a Mumbai-Delhi Air India flight, leading to the arrest of a passenger at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. The individual engaged in an appalling act of defecation, urination, and spitting onboard the aircraft. The incident, which occurred on June 24, has left authorities and fellow passengers astonished, as reported by news agency ANI on Monday, June 26.

As per the complaint filed by the flight captain at the IGI Airport police station, the incident unfolded during Air India's Flight AIC 866 while en route from Mumbai to Delhi. The accused passenger, occupying seat 17F, defecated, urinated, and spat on seats 9D, 9E, and 9F.

The cabin crew promptly noticed the misconduct and issued a verbal warning to the passenger through the cabin supervisor. The flight captain was informed, and the airline management was immediately alerted, requesting airport security to accompany the passenger upon arrival.

Accused passenger a cook in Africa

The passenger's actions understandably sparked anger and distress among fellow passengers. Upon the flight's arrival at Delhi airport, the head of Air India's security department intervened to manage the situation and accompanied the accused passenger to the IGI Airport police station.

It has been revealed that the accused passenger is employed as a cook in Africa.

Court grants bail to the passenger

A senior official of Delhi Police told news agency ANI, "On the complaint of the flight captain, Delhi Police registered a case -- u/s 294/510 -- at IGI police station and arrested the accused passenger. We produced him before a court which granted him bail. Further investigation is underway."