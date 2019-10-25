Party with a difference? BJP to take support of rape-accused Gopal Kanda in Haryana

Geetika, a former employee of Konda’s airline MDLR committed suicide in August 2012. Geetika’s worked as an air hostess with Konda’s airline. Her suicide note read that she was being harassed and misused.

Recently, a Delhi court has framed charges of rape and unnatural sex against him. The court also lashed out on Delhi police for its incompetent investigation on the case.

He had received a clean chit from the Delhi police, but the court begs to differ. The court held that the sexual assault and abuse of Geetika by the accused led her to kill herself. Six months later, the victim’s mother also committed suicide. In her suicide note, she too blamed Konda and one of his aides. The note read that her daughter had accused Konda and his aide for forcing her to take life.

That’s not all, Konda has led a fairly controversial public life. He and his wife face allegations of income tax evasion of almost Rs 40 crore.

In 2018, Konda was booked by the Delhi Police’s economic wing for a cheating case involving one of the companies he is associated with. While the case is still under investigation, he also has 5 other cases against him about bounced cheques.

This infamous individual has still managed to woo his constituency to vote for him. Also, in a piece of not so shocking news, he is now being convinced by the BJP to join hands with them in Haryana.

With as much as 40% of BJP has a trail of multiple criminal cases behind its leaders, candidates, members and even volunteers. Gopal Konda will be one such crowned jewel in BJP’s hall of shame.