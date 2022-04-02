'Party ke bolo': CPM's new campaign to 'expose' TMC in West Bengal

Kolkata: In keeping with TMCs ‘Didi ke Bolo’ (tell Didi) programme, Muhammad Salim after becoming the state secretary of the CPI (M) has decided to start ‘party ke bolo’ (tell it to party) programme.

According to party sources, under this programme, the CPM's campaign is against the alleged disproportionate assets of Trinamool Congress leaders.

“The aim of this programme is to pull down the mask of the TMC leaders and expose their corruption. This programme will be digitally monitored and hard copies of the forms where the data is to be filled are also publicly available,” said a CPI (M) cadre on anonymity.

This programme has been undertaken by the CPI (M) after deceased TMC block president Rampurhat Bhadu Sheikh is accused of running a mafia empire in Birbhum from which he had an income of crores every month.

“The barbaric act that happened in Birbhum should not be repeated anywhere. Just like Bhadu Sheikh, several leaders are accused of running a mafia empire. We will soon expose them,” said Salim.

Countering Left Front’s claim, TMC state general secretary and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that the people of Bengal had ‘ousted’ CPI (M) and also that nobody will ‘believe’ them.

“Entire Bengal knows what CPI (M) had done during its 34 years of rule in the state. The people had decided to oust them in 2011 and even in 2021 people were of the same mind for which the Left Front didn’t win even a single seat in the state Assembly. They are corrupt and they are trying to malign the TMC,” mentioned Ghosh.

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 08:56 PM IST