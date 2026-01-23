Parts Of Himachal Receive Season’s First Snowfall After Months Of Dry Spell; Picturesque Videos Surface

Visuals show fresh snowfall blanketing parts of Himachal Pradesh after months of dry weather, with tourists and locals enjoying the season’s first snow. | X

After nearly four months of dry weather, parts of Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir witnessed fresh snowfall, with videos of snow-covered streets, tourist spots, and vehicles flooding social media. The videos, widely shared online, show tourists enjoying the season’s first snowfall as entire regions turned into winter landscapes.

Multiple videos circulating on social media show popular tourist destinations blanketed in snow, with visitors capturing scenic views and locals stepping out to witness the transformation. Videos shared by many tourists, vloggers showed picturesque morning visuals as snowfall continued amid an orange weather alert in parts of Himachal Pradesh.

Fresh snowfall across Himachal Pradesh

Fresh snowfall was reported in Shimla, the state capital, and higher reaches of Chamba, Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti, Kangra, Kinnaur, and upper areas of Shimla district. Rainfall was recorded in lower regions of the state. The weather has remained inclement since late Thursday night, in line with forecasts issued by the Meteorological Centre in Shimla.

The snowfall has brought much-needed relief after a prolonged dry spell of nearly four months. Farmers and orchardists, particularly apple growers, expressed relief as the lack of rainfall had raised concerns over crop losses and the upcoming production season.

Tourism sector sees renewed buzz

The fresh spell has also boosted the tourism industry, which had been witnessing a slowdown. Shimla city and surrounding areas such as Kufri, Narkanda, Khada Pathar, Rohru, Jubbal, and Chaupal were seen covered in a white blanket, prompting tourists to arrive in large numbers to enjoy the snowfall.

In Jammu and Kashmir, holy Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district witnessed the season’s first snowfall, with videos showing the Trikuta Hills covered in snow. Bhaderwah Valley also received its first snowfall on Friday morning, transforming roads and streets into a white landscape.

Authorities issue advisories

Police and district administrations in snow-affected regions issued advisories and helpline numbers, urging people to remain cautious while travelling to higher reaches. Hill resorts such as Patnitop, Nathatop, Sanasar, Batote, and Bhaderwah also experienced snowfall, bringing cheer to locals dependent on tourism.

Snowfall expected to aid water resources

Meteorologists believe the fresh rainfall and snowfall will help recharge groundwater levels and hydel project reservoirs, improve power generation, revive natural springs, and reduce atmospheric pollution by settling dust particles.