Partition Horrors Remembrance Day a bid to 'sow hatred' for political motives: Shashi Tharoor slams Modi govt

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced on Saturday that August 14 would henceforth be observed as 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day' in memory of those who had lost their lives due to "mindless hate and violence". But even as many laud the move, Opposition leaders and critics have lashed out, dubbing it a 'divisive, diversionary' move.

"Partition's pains can never be forgotten. Millions of our sisters and brothers were displaced and many lost their lives due to mindless hate and violence. In memory of the struggles and sacrifices of our people, 14th August will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day," the Prime Minister had said.

And while Modi insisted that this day would serve as a reminder of the "need to remove the poison of social divisions and disharmony", Congress MP Shashi Tharoor insists that it will do quite the opposite. Taking to Twitter on Sunday afternoon, the politician insisted that the government had "learned the wrong lesson from history".

"This ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’ is an example of this: using the past to sow hatred in the minds of ordinary people in the present, pitting Hindus vs Muslims for base political motives," he alleged.

Tharoor called for the promotion of amity and unity in our daily lives and political discourse. "If we were to have a Partition Horrors Remembrance Day for every day that the ruling party sows seeds of partition within our minds, we’d have horror all 365 days of the year," he added.

Others in the Congress have also put forth a similar view point since Saturday. Several party leaders have since accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of playing "divisive and diversionary politics".

Congress chief spokesperson RandeepSurjewala, alleged that the Prime Minister chose to indulged in Pakistan-bashing when elections are near. At other times, the Congress leader said, the PM congratulates Pakistan on their Independence Day and more. "The divisive duplicity of the prime minister stands exposed," he said in a statement.

(With inputs from agencies)

Published on: Sunday,August 15, 2021, 03:26 PM IST