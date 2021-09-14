Parties from Maharashtra head to Uttar Pradesh for Assembly Polls - Shiv Sena, NCP and RPI set to contest

Uttar Pradesh has become a greener posture for the political parties mainly active in Maharashtra so far. The Rule parties in Maharashtra Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Shiv Sena have announced to field candidates in UP assembly polls while Republican Party of India, Athawale (RPI), part of BJP National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has also shown its interest in contesting few of the seats.

While NCP would be part of the opposition’s grand alliance in making that is being led by the Samajwadi Party, the Shiv Sena would go alone in the polls. The SP and NCP have already agreed to forge an alliance in the coming UP assembly polls. The major alliance partner SP would leave a handful of seats for NCP in UP for the assembly polls.

However, Shiv Sena, which has already made an announcement of contesting 100 seats in the 403 member UP assembly, is yet to start talks with any major parties. Shiv Sena has so far been able to win a single seat in UP assembly in 1989 when its candidate Pawan Pandey was elected from Tanda seat. While Pandey is not with Sena at present, the party has few other faces who would contest from various districts.

RPI Athawale has already sought few seats from BJP to contest in UP. Its president and union minister Ramdas Athawale has started making frequent visits to UP and strengthening organizational base. During one of his visit, the RPI leader Atahwale had stated that BJP should give at least 8-10 seats to him in the UP assembly election. He said that it would only benefit BJP if it contests with RPI in the coming elections.

Commenting on participation of these parties in UP elections, political analyst and president of UPWJU, TB Singh said that none of them can win a single seat in UP but may spoil game of others at few places. Regarding NCP, he said that Akhilesh has roped it to give a national image to his proposed alliance of smaller parties but when it comes to winning any seat, there are remote chances. He however said that it would be difficult for BJP to accommodate RPI in UP assembly polls.

BJP already has 325 sitting legislators in the state assembly besides having alliance with smaller outfits such as Nishad Party and Apna dal. It is unlikely that BJP can afford to leave few seats for RPI.

Published on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 04:36 PM IST