Watch Video: Prime Minister Modi lauds development works of the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for the Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University, showering praise on Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government. The BJP administration in the state, he added, was working towards development in the state.

"Today, Uttar Pradesh is becoming an attractive place every small and big investor of the country and the world. This happens when the right environment is created for development," he said.

Prime Minister Modi told the audience in Aligarh that while there had been a time when the "administration was run by goons" and governance was in the hands of the corrupt, such people were now behind bars.

"The Central government and the Yogi government is working together for the development of Uttar Pradesh. We have to fight forces that are against development in the state," he added.

From modern grenades and rifles to fighter aircraft, drones and warships - Prime Minister Modi also noted that the world had now begun to take notice as India "moved towards making a new identity of a defense exporter".

(With inputs from agencies)

Published on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 01:19 PM IST