Parliamentary standing committee for Aviation summons DIAL CEO in connection with airport congestion on Dec 15

Twitter

New Delhi: The Parliamentary standing committee for Aviation has summoned DIAL CEO and others in connection with passengers facing crowding at the airport on December 15. For the last few weeks, the security line delays at Terminal 3 of Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport are creating a lot of problems for the passengers.

Passengers, suffering from the congestion and overcrowding at T3, took to social media platforms to complain about the situation there.

Furious travellers, stung by delays, tagged Civil Aviation Ministry and its minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to look into the problem and solve it.

Civil Aviation Minister visits Delhi airport

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, after a barrage of tweets and social media posts tagging him on the situation, paid a surprise visit to Delhi airport to take a stock of the situation. Visuals surfaced on the internet showing Scindia strolling through the terminal, observing the crowds and having conversations with airport authorities regarding the problem.

On Monday evening, after Scindia's visit, the centre released an action plan to curb the crowds at the Delhi Airport. Here's centre's action plan:

For the passengers entering the terminal

· Traffic marshals have been posted at the departure forecourt to avoid vehicular congestion.

· There were 16 entry gates at T3 (14 for passengers + 2 for crew). Two additional gates have been opened up. Now total gates = 18 (16 for passengers + 2 for crew).

· Awareness posters at the entry gate for pax to be ready with boarding cards beforehand to save time during check

· Dedicated resources deployed at the entry gate to usher passengers.

For security of passengers

· Additional X-ray machine has been installed in T3 Domestic

· Additional manpower deployed in the ATRS area to help passengers for tray preparation & congestion management

· Awareness posters/mobile announcements being undertaken to inform passengers about do's and don'ts