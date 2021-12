Published on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 10:14 AM IST

LIVE Parliament Winter Session Live Updates: Let's honour the 700 farmers who sacrificed their lives, says Sonia Gandhi

The Parliament might witness yet another day of more disruptions and less business as the Opposition refuses to withdraw its protest against the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs, which the government says can only be revoked if they apologise to the House.

08 December 2021 10:12 AM IST



Let's honour the 700 farmers who sacrificed their lives, says Sonia Gandhi

Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda gives adjournment motion notice in Rajya Sabha for discussing farmers' issues

Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss Sino-Bhutan MoU on three-step resolution of boundary disputes

RJD MP Prof. Manoj Kumar Jha gives suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 to discuss the repeal of Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA)