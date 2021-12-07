BJP MP Sushil Modi has given zero-hour notice in Rajya Sabha and demanded to remove a Member of Parliament (MP) discretionary power to exclusive quota for admission in Kendriya Vidyalaya
National People's Party (NPP) MP Agatha Sangma gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over the demand to repeal AFSPA
TRS MP K Keshava Rao gives adjournment motion notice in Rajya Sabha over "discriminatory crop procurement policy of the Central Govt and non-procurement of crops from Telangana"
Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda gives adjournment motion notice in Rajya Sabha over farmers demand of MSP Act, compensation and job for the families of the farmers who died during agitation & withdrawal of cases filed against them
Rahul Gandhi gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over issue of compensation to the farmers who died during farmers' agitation over the three farm laws
Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over reports of China setting up villages near Arunachal Pradesh and Doklam
