BJP MP Sushil Modi has given zero-hour notice in Rajya Sabha and demanded to remove a Member of Parliament (MP) discretionary power to exclusive quota for admission in Kendriya Vidyalaya

If they apologise even today, we're ready to withdraw the suspension: Union Parliamentary Affairs Min Pralhad Joshi



National People's Party (NPP) MP Agatha Sangma gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over the demand to repeal AFSPA

TRS MP K Keshava Rao gives adjournment motion notice in Rajya Sabha over "discriminatory crop procurement policy of the Central Govt and non-procurement of crops from Telangana"

Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda gives adjournment motion notice in Rajya Sabha over farmers demand of MSP Act, compensation and job for the families of the farmers who died during agitation & withdrawal of cases filed against them

Rahul Gandhi gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over issue of compensation to the farmers who died during farmers' agitation over the three farm laws

BJP Parliamentary Party meeting begins

PM Narendra Modi honoured at the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting for announcing the celebration of November 15th (the birthday of Birsa Munda) as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas



Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over reports of China setting up villages near Arunachal Pradesh and Doklam