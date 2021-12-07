e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

India

Published on: Tuesday, December 07, 2021, 10:55 AM IST

LIVE Parliament Winter Session Live Updates: Rahul Gandhi gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha

The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday will initiate discussion on the Surrogacy Regulation Bill and Assisted Reproductive Regulation Bill, which will be introduced by Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.
FPJ Web Desk
|
Advertisement
07 December 2021 10:55 AM IST

BJP MP Sushil Modi has given zero-hour notice in Rajya Sabha and demanded to remove a Member of Parliament (MP) discretionary power to exclusive quota for admission in Kendriya Vidyalaya

07 December 2021 10:55 AM IST

If they apologise even today, we're ready to withdraw the suspension: Union Parliamentary Affairs Min Pralhad Joshi

07 December 2021 10:55 AM IST

National People's Party (NPP) MP Agatha Sangma gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over the demand to repeal AFSPA

Advertisement
07 December 2021 10:55 AM IST

TRS MP K Keshava Rao gives adjournment motion notice in Rajya Sabha over "discriminatory crop procurement policy of the Central Govt and non-procurement of crops from Telangana"

07 December 2021 10:55 AM IST

Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda gives adjournment motion notice in Rajya Sabha over farmers demand of MSP Act, compensation and job for the families of the farmers who died during agitation & withdrawal of cases filed against them

07 December 2021 10:55 AM IST

Rahul Gandhi gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over issue of compensation to the farmers who died during farmers' agitation over the three farm laws

Advertisement
07 December 2021 09:46 AM IST

BJP Parliamentary Party meeting begins

07 December 2021 09:46 AM IST

PM Narendra Modi honoured at the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting for announcing the celebration of November 15th (the birthday of Birsa Munda) as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas

07 December 2021 09:46 AM IST

Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over reports of China setting up villages near Arunachal Pradesh and Doklam

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Advertisement