 Parliament Winter Session 2024: TMC To Raise Issues Like Manipur, Employment, Price Rise In Parliament
After the meeting, talking to the media, TMC minister Chandrima Bhattacharjee refused to comment on why TMC skipped the meeting at the national capital.

Updated: Tuesday, November 26, 2024, 12:19 AM IST
Parliament Winter Session 2024 | ANI/ representative image

Kolkata: Amid speculation over Trinamool Congress (TMC) skipping I.N.D.I.A. Bloc’s all party meeting, TMC held a national working committee meeting on Monday at the residence of party Supremo Mamata Banerjee’s residence at Kalighat in south Kolkata.

“We have discussed a few issues and have decided that our party’s Parliamentarians will raise issues like price rise, employment, Manipur incident, backlog funds for MGNREGA, Awas Yojana in the Parliament,” said Bhattacharjee.

Asked whether Adani issue will be raised by TMC in the House, to which Bhattacharjee again refused to comment.

“Few disciplinary committees have been made and if any party leader is show caused by the committee they will have to answer the committee and if any leader is show caused thrice then that person will be suspended,” further mentioned the TMC minister.

Bhattacharjee also stated that party leaders will go to every block level to inform people about the ‘history’ of the TMC party.

“In order to make Aparajita into a law in favour of women, the party's women wing on November 30 will hold rallies across the state between 2pm-4pm,” state Bhattacharjee.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Shankar Ghosh said, “TMC is a family-oriented party and the decisions are taken accordingly.”

Poll analyst Biswanath Chakraborty said that after the meeting it is clear that the main ‘charge’ of TMC remained with party Supremo Mamata Banerjee.

“It was seen that a second line of power was likely running in TMC as few leaders wanted power to be given to party’s national secretary Abhishek Banerjee. Those leaders with whom a distance grew with Abhishek are given power. Kalyan Banerjee, Firhad Hakim, Gautam Deb are given power,” Chakraborty added.

Incidentally, Abhishek Banerjee is made one of the spokespersons of TMC of New Delhi.

